OBITUARY: Jeanne Cogger was a Tireless Worker, but It Was Always "Family First"

Jeanne Marie Cogger, 79, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020 with her family by her side.

Jeanne was born October 1, 1940 to the late Lawrence and Ruth (Kern) Williams.

Jeanne is survived by her loving husband Douglas John Cogger; her children Patricia Mikulen and Brett Douglas Arnold Cogger; step-daughters Lori Jean Beninati and Cheryl Ann Antoniazzi; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings Jim Williams and Janet Williams. Preceded in death by her parents and stepfather Clayton Strolle.

Jeanne was born and raised in Ann Arbor, MI. She attended Ann Arbor Pioneer High School and graduated in 1958. While attending Pioneer she worked for Michigan Bell and AT&T. That relationship continued for the next 38 years. After retiring from the phone company, Jeanne went on to work for the Sheridan Casino in Tunica, Mississippi, the Motor City Casino in Detroit, MI, and Meijer in Ann Arbor, MI.

Jeanne was a tireless worker who made many friends wherever she went. As a cook, Jeanne’s food dishes were the best on the table. However, her family always came first and she would support them in any way possible. She will be missed. A major loss!

Family will receive friends on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at First United Methodist Church in Saline; with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 A.M. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, Tunnels to Towers or the American Red Cross and envelopes will be available at the church. To sign Jeanne’s guestbook, to leave a memory, for more information or directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.