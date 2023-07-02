What to do in Saline in This Week - It's Celtic Festival Week!

It's Independence Day week in Saline. No, there's not a community fireworks show this year. But look up, you'll see some shot around the neighborhood as America celebrates its birthday.

It's also Saline Celtic Festival weekend. You've probably heard by now that the festival has moved from Mill Pond Park to the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds.

...

13 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Jul 4 - Monday, Jul 10

Teen Take-n-Make: Orange Jell-O Cake - Mon Jul 3 9:00 am

Saline District Library

Every Monday we will have DIY packs for our teen crafters! This week you'll get everything you need to make an Orange Jell-O Cake.

Library Holiday Closing - Tue Jul 4 12:00 am

Saline District Library

Saline District Library will be closed Tuesday, July 4 for the 4th of July.We will reopen on Wednesday, July 5 at 9 am.

Preschool Storytime - Wed Jul 5 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our preschool friends and their caregivers. Summer storytime requires registration for each individual week.

Ages 2-5. Click here to register.

Tween Writers Group - Wed Jul 5 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

Calling all writers! Are you writing an epic adventure? Poetry? A journal? Whatever you're writing, this is the group for you. Join other young writers to talk about writing, share tips and feedback, and be inspired!

4th-8th grade. Click here to register.

Trivia Night! O'Canada! - Wed Jul 5 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

O Canada! Our home and native land!True patriot love in all of us command,

Car ton bras sait porter l'épée,Il sait porter la croix!

Canada Day is July 1st. Show how much you know about our neighbors to the north!

How it works:

There are 30 questions. You have 20 seconds to answer each question.Each question starts at 100 points, but answer quickly - the longer you wait to answer the fewer points you'll

Watercolors with Katherine Downie - Thu Jul 6 1:30 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Katherine makes Watercolors easy to learn. No drawing experience is necessary - you'll trace from a stencil! In each class you will learn about color theory and mixing while working on different projects related to the themes.

Evening Storytime - Thu Jul 6 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

A chance to wind down as kids and their caregivers engage in stories, rhymes, songs and more while developing early literacy skills. Summer storytime requires registration for each individual session.

Ages 0-7. Click here to register.

GriefShare Support Group - Why? - Thu Jul 6 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Why? This session demonstrates that God wants you to share your feelings with Him. Why being honest with God is an expression of faith. What God has to say to you about your "why" questions.You don't have to go through this process alone. Let's walk alongside each other on Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 PM. No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is "self-contained," so you do not have to attend in sequence. You will find encouragement

Artsy Afternoon - Fri Jul 7 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a fun, creative, artsy afternoon. Create art, moving through stations at your own pace. Dress for a mess. No artistic experience required.

Ages 6 -11. No registration required.

Click here to see future dates.

Saline Celtic Festival "Festival Friday" - Fri Jul 7 5:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Gates open 5 p.m., Last call 11:30 p.m.

Adult $8; Ages 6-17 $5. Children 5 & under and active military, free.

Music from Brother Crowe, Whorled & McSpillin; music/dance workshops; Mr. Pretty Legs In a Kilt Competition; Ironworks; Glassworks; Mounted Historic Competition.

Free parking.

Hanging Glass Fused Pocket Vase - Fri Jul 7 6:30 pm

Whitepine Studios

In this unique workshop, you will create a 4 x 7 wall pocket vase of your own design with a beaded handle using colorful glass pieces, frit (small pieces of glass), and decorative glass components. Glass artist Anne Rogers will guide you step-by-step on how to design, assemble, and prepare your glass art for firing. You can display small silk flowers or fresh. The 2 x 4 pocket will hold water.

Saline Celtic Festival - Sat Jul 8 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Gates open at 10 a.m., Last call 11:30 p.m.

Adult $18 ($15 in advance until June 30); Ages 6-17 $5; 65+ $10, Age 5 & under and active military, free.

Bands: Black Murray, The Founding, Wakefire, On The Lash, Brother Crowe, Crossbow, Finvarra's Wren, Enda Rielly, Ironwood, Y-Town Hoolies, Saline Fiddlers, Motor City Irish Dance.

Highland Games; Highland Dance Competition; Jousting; Historic Re-enactments; Sword Skills; Vikings; Templars; Wildlife Safari; Strawhenge; Pipe/Drum Bands;

Read to a Dog - Sun Jul 9 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Would you like to read to Cash? Practice your reading skills by reading to certified therapy dog Cash. Bring your own book or borrow one of ours.

Ages 6-12. No registration is required, check in at the youth desk the day of the event to signup for a 5-10 minute reading session.

