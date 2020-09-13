Saline's East Side Corridor Without Power

Saline's east side corridor is without power.

According to DTE, 268 customers lost power because of an equipment problem. Power went out around 9:40 a.m.

The estimate for restoration is 1 p.m.

The Saline Area Fire Department was dispatched to the 800 block of West Bemis Road at 9:51 a.m. for an electrical issue. An electrical pole was broken off at the top and wires were arcing in front of a home.

The power outage closed the fast-food restaurants on other businesses in the area.