Saline Police and Fire Calls for July, 4-5, 2023

Here are some of the calls answered by the Saline Police Department and Saline Area Fire Department for July 4-5, 2023.

July 4

1:56 a.m. - Fire dispatched to Samer Road for a medical

1:46 p.m. - Fire dispatched to Brecon Drive for a fall.

7:35 p.m. - Police dispatched for a possible hit and run. A white Ford Focus with Ohio plates hit a black Honda Pilot, eastbound at Michigan and Mills. Police found the vehicle and saw it weaving lanes. Police followed the vehicle into the township. The vehicle stopped in front of Saline Flowerland. The driver was a 19-year-old man from Adrian. Police arrested the man for operating while impaired after a breathalyzer test. His vehicle was impounded by No Bull Towing. Police were unable to find the vehicle that was reportedly struck.

7:33 p.m. - Fire dispatched to the 10100 block fo Warner Road for a medical.

7:33 p.m. - Fire dispatched to the 4500 block Cottonwood Drive for a medical.

7:56 p.m. - Police were dispatched to Mill Pond Manor for a man acting erratically in a tree. The man was attempting to take care of broken branches in the trees.

8:13 p.m. - Fire dispatched to the 200 block of Brecon Drive for a fall.

10:18 p.m. - Police were called to a reported party on Maplewood Drive where fireworks were being shot from the road. The people were advised to shoot the fireworks from private property.

10:49 p.m. - Police were dispatched for someone who ran into a deer at Woodland Drive and Ann Arbor-Saline Road.

11:39 p.m. - Fire to the 200 block of Brecon Drive for a fall.

July 5

6:13 a.m. - Fire dispatched to the 900 block of Woodland Drive for a traumatic injury.

11:10 a.m. - A northbound vehicle with a Quebec plate on Maple Road would not stop for police. The vehicle was not speeding. The vehicle did stop a short time later.

11:49 a.m. - Fire dispatched to the 3500 block of Johnson Road for a possible gas leak in a home.

3:00 p.m. - Police were dispatched to Goodwill. Their manager reported they received a donation of a grenade.

3:48 p.m. - Fire dispatched to the 100 block of West Michigan for a person who fell.

5:30 p.m. - Someone came into the police station to report a $3,000 fraud.

6:44 p..m. - Fire dispatched to the 600 block of Wood Creek Drive for a fall.

8:50 p.m. - Police were dispatched to Castlebury Drive for a fireworks complaint.