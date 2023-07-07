Ypsilanti Motorcyclist Injured, SUV Flees the Scene, Police Seek Witnesses

A 48-year-old Ypsilanti man suffered broken bones and was transported to the St. Jospeph-Mercy Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening after a hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon.

At 12:58 p.m. police and fire were dispatched to East Michigan Avenue near Keveling Drive. So far, police haven't talked to witnesses who can describe the crash. It appears a dark blue SUV, perhaps a Buick Encore, was westbound on Michigan Avenue when the crash occurred. The SUV then pulled into one of the shopping center parking lots or CVS and fled from the scene. The SUV should have significant passenger-side damage, according to Police Chief Marlene Radzik.

Any witnesses or person with information about the crash is asked to call 734-429-7911.

A second crash occurred at the scene when a man ran into the road, possibly to render aid to the motorcycle driver and an oncoming vehicle braked and was rear-ended. Nobody in those two vehicles required medical attention.