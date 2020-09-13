Saline XC Team Runs at Sandra Richardson Park

Saline's boys cross country team raced for the first time of the season Saturday at Sandra Richardson Park in York Township.

The Hornets weren't racing against another school. Instead, it was a Hornet-vs-Hornet contest.

It was a difficult course designed by assistant coach Derek Stern. Just three runners managed personal bests.

They had the chance to race today, and that matters. pic.twitter.com/VhQ7I9wwme — XC saline TF (@XCSaline) September 12, 2020

Seniors Joseph Fedoronko and Emmett Berryhill led the way for the Hornets. Fedoronko won the race in 17:17. Berryhill was five seconds behind him.

They were followed by juniors Max Pfeiffer (18:01) and James Harrison (18:04). Andrew Victoria rounded out the top five in 18:06 - one second faster than sophomore Jason Whitton.

The fastest freshman was Truman Johnson (19:09).

Personal bests were turned in by Aiden Burke (45th, 23:57), Mason Kipley (11th, 18:54) and Ian Huckabone (seventh, 18:16).

The Hornets were divided into separate teams. The winning team was led by Huckabone.