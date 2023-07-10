Public's Tips Help Police Identify Hit-And-Run Driver

Saline Police credit the public's help in identifying the driver in Friday's hit-and-run crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital with several broken bones.

Police say the driver of the Buick SUV that fled the scene of the crash is an 84-year-old female who lives in Saline. The crash occurred near Michigan Avenue and Keveling Drive. The motorcyclist from Ypsilanti suffered several broken bones.

"He'll have a long recovery," according to Police Chief Marlene Radzik.

Radzik said tips from the public were instrumental in identifying the driver of the SUV.