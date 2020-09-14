Saline City Council Preview: Hotel Update, Greene Extension, Eastlook Drainage Assessment and DEI Appointments on the Agenda

Saline City Council meets Monday evening at 7 p.m.

The meeting can be watched on Facebook or on Zoom (info below).

Here's what's on the agenda:

At least one representative from the Saline Lodging Group will update city council on the hotel project.

Council will consider extending the appointment of Mike Greene as interim city manager until a new manager is hired or until Dec. 31. Greene is the assistant city manager and has been interim manager since the departure of Todd Campbell.

Council will consider extending the planned unit development site plan for Layher Farms until December of 2021. Greene is recommending council grant the extension. In a memo to council, Greene says COVID-19 has disrupted the housing market and that the plan cannot proceed as planned.

Council will consider Greene's recommendation to amend a land lease with TowerCo 2013 to push back the commencement date of the deal until as late as April 21.The company is leasing land on the DPW site for a cell tower.

Council will consider a resolution establishing a special assessment for about $21,000 in drainage work to be done near Eastlook Drive and Marlpool Drive on Saline's southeast side. The assessment would be levied on property owners from 459-519 Eastlook Drive and 444-492 Marlpool Drive over a five-year period.

Council will consider awarding a contract for design/engineering services for the Mill Pond River Walk and enhanced US-12 pedestrian crossing. The recommendation is to award the project to Mannik Smith Group for $50,629.

Council will consider approving appointments to the task force. Kerstin Woodside is set to be chair. Kevin Camero-Sulak will be council's representative. Members include Viswanath Akella, Jesus Cardoso, Anne Cummings, Kandace Jones, Mark Kirkland, John Lathrop, Jennifer McPherson, Daisie Scharmen, Suhasini Iyer and Grace Wu. The mission is to create a culture of inclusion and participation that benefits citizens, businesses, and visitors.

