Who's Coming, Who's Leaving Saline Area Schools?

Ryan Rowe, executive director of the South and West Washtenaw Consortium, resigned from Saline Area Schools effective June 28. Rowe, a Saline High School graduate, came to Saline after serving as Superintendent of Adrian-Madison schools.

The consortium is a vocational and jobs training program serving Saline and south and west Washtenaw County.

According to the human resources report in the Board of Education budget, Saline High School paraeducator Kirk Boettcher and Heritage literacy tutor Shelly McDougall also resigned.

The hiring list is considerably longer.

Jackelyn Martin was hired as executive director of communications. Michelle Karenen was hired as district nurse. Abby Miller was hired to be human resources coordinator. Corrina Dawson was hired as technology analyst.

Nicole Rogan and Brian Stukey were hired as teachers at Saline High School. Monica Sullivan was hired as social-emotional learning coach at Saline Middle School. Adam Ditri and Gabrielle Udell were hired as technicians for the South and West Washtenaw Consortium. At Heritage, Kaydence Jones will be a paraeducator and Cheryl Ward was hired as a registered behavior technician. Logan Tomelein will be a student custodian at Harvest. Megan Kenyon was hired as Senior Center Supervisor. Shannon Macy will work in Liberty Club. Kathryn Irfan will work as social-emotional learning coach.