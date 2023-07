Saline Summerfest 2023: 50 Amp Fuse Returns for Downtown Festival

Saline Summerfest has announced its 2023 lineup. The festival, held mostly in Downtown Saline or at Henne Field, takes place Aug. 11-12.

Here's the lineup:

Friday, Aug. 11

5:00 pm – Beer Tent and Food Vendors Open

6:00 – 7:15 pm – Local Dance Groups, Saline Twirlettes; Dance Alliance

7:15 – 8:00 pm – Earth Angels

7:00-10:30 pm – Family Fun at Henne Field (Movie in the park, starts at 9:00 pm) - Minions: The Rise of Gru

8:00-11:00 pm – Atomic Radio (Earth Angels during Break)

Saturday, Aug. 12

7:30 am – Gates open for Car Show participants

8:30 am – 10:30 am – Summerfest 5K

9:00 am – 2:00 pm – Electric Vehicle Show

9:00 am – 3:30 pm – Car Show

9:30 am – 2:00 pm – Volleyball Tournament

10:00 am – 2:00 pm – Kids Activities Henne Field

12:00 pm – Beer Tent and Food Vendors Open

12:00 – 1:00 pm – Ann Arbor School of Rock

1:00 pm – Miss Saline Pageant

2:00 – 3:00 pm – KungFu Diesel (at the Car Show on N. Ann Arbor St.)

4:00 – 5:00 pm – DnR Music

5:00 – 6:00 pm – The Gravel Shakers

6:00 – 7:00 pm – KungFu Diesel

7:00 – 8:00 pm – The Gravel Shakers

7:00 – 11:00 pm – Teen Block Party

8:00 – 11:00 pm – 50 Amp Fuse