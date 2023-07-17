Mayor Marl Sets Senior Conference for Aug. 18

Mayor Brian Marl announced his upcoming senior conference, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18.

“As the old adage goes – time flies. I can hardly believe this will be my 10th Saline Senior Conference,” said Mayor Marl. “As always, I’m confident that this will be a great event – with good food, valuable information, robust conversation, and plenty of time for socializing and visiting with good friends.”

Complimentary breakfast, lunch, and door prizes will be provided. Following breakfast, attendees will participate in several exciting & unique breakout sessions, and later in the day, a government panel will discuss issues pertinent to Saline-area senior citizens.

Every senior, regardless of residency, is encouraged to attend this free event. Additionally, you do not need to be a member of the Saline Area Senior Center to participate.

Although the event is free, an RSVP is required as capacity is limited. To RSVP, or for more information, please contact the Saline Senior Center at (734) 429-9274.

The Mayor’s 2023 Saline Senior Conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18 at the Saine Area Senior Center, 7190 North Maple Road.

Additional questions/concerns may be directed to the Mayor’s Office. The Mayor can be reached at (734) 429-4907 ext. 2213 or by email at bmarl@cityofsaline.org.