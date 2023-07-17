Board Approves $670,000 for Pre-Engineered Building to House Operations, Transportation

Work on the new Saline Area Schools operations department facility is expected to begin this fall after the Board of Education approved spending more than $670,000 on a pre-engineered building.

The board voted 5-0 to approve the expenditure at its July 11 meeting. The motion was made by Trustee Brad Gerbe and seconded by Trustee Tim Austin.

Director of Operations Rex Clary explained that Wolverine Steel Erectors Inc, the low bidder, was recommended to supply and install a 16,000 square-foot pre-engineered insulated building for $671,002.

Wolverine Steel Erectors came in about $25,000 cheaper than the next lowest bidder.

In March, the board approved the $484,000 purchase of two parcels of land on Tefft Court from Liebherr Gear and Automation Technologies. Moving operations/transportation from the central campus to the new home in the city industrial park will allow more space for educational initiatives behind Saline Middle School.

“It’s an exciting project. I really look forward to getting the shovels in the ground and to get going,” Clary told the board.

The building will be 100 by 160 feet and 24 feet tall. Construction on the building is expected to begin this fall.

Total cost of the project is expected to be around $14,290,000.