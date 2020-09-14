Washtenaw Board of Commissioners Hold Q&A Session on Gelman Settlement

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners will host a question and answer session and hear public comment on the proposed settlement agreement in the Gelman Dioxane 1, 4-Plume litigation. Members of the Ann Arbor City Council and Scio Township Board of Trustees will participate, along with leadership from Ann Arbor Charter Township and the Huron River Watershed Council. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell will moderate the session. Dr. Larry Lemke, Professor of Environmental Geology at Central Michigan University, will deliver a presentation and be on hand to answer questions.

The public is encouraged to submit questions in advance of the session by emailing dioxane@washtenaw.org. Questions to be answered at the public session will be accepted until Friday, September 18, 2020 at 5:00 pm. Persons who submit questions may not receive an individualized response, however questions will be grouped and answered during the public meeting and subsequently posted on the website www.washtenaw.org/dioxane. Residents will have three (3) minutes each for public comment. The interveners in the litigation have complied a repository of documents for public viewing at www.a2gov.org/Pages/Gelman-Proposed-Settlement-Documents.aspx.

Who: The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners, Ann Arbor City Council, Scio Township Board of Trustees, Ann Arbor Charter Township, Huron River Watershed Council, and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, with guest Dr. Larry Lemke.

When: Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 6:30 pm

Where: Virtual via Zoom

View the Meeting: https//www.washtenaw.org/Webcast

Participate via Zoom: https://washtenaw.me/BOCZoom, Passcode: 966628