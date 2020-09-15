BENEFIT FOR THE ARK: Acoustic Routes Streams 'We Banjo 3' Concert at Stony Lake Brewery Sunday

Stony Lake Brewing of Saline and Acoustic Routes Concerts announced today they will host a big screen live stream on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. featuring the award-winning Americana, bluegrass, and Celtic quartet We Banjo 3.

The event, designed around Michigan’s public health directives, is an exclusive extension of The Ark’s 24th Annual Fall Fundraiser that is going virtual for the first time because COVID-19 restrictions have led to the cancellation of live indoor concerts across the state.

“Literally thousands of the world’s greatest musicians have traveled to Ann Arbor because The Ark is one of the best listening rooms in the country,” said Jim Cain, founder of Saline’s Acoustic Routes Concerts, which has partnered with The Ark to bring legends like Grammy-winners Marty Stuart, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder and Mavis Staples to town. “Supporting The Ark’s fall fundraiser is a great way to help them bridge the gap until bands can play in front of live audiences there again.”

We Banjo 3 is a Galway, Ireland, Michigan and Nashville-based quartet that has delivered stunning performances at music festivals around the world. Driven by banjo, fiddle, guitar, percussion and effortless vocals, Irish Music Magazine calls them “Musical Genius.” Huffington Post called We Banjo 3 “An Irish quartet transcending even the best superlatives” and Elmore Music "It’s as if the Punch Brothers, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and the Chieftains all got together for a battle of the bands but decided to pool their resources instead. The future of World Music has arrived."

The cover charge is $10 with all proceeds benefiting The Ark. Click here to reserve seating, which is available at tables of two, four, five, six and eight. Total capacity is limited to 43 to avoid crowding. Stony Lake Brewing is located at 447 E. Michigan Ave., Saline. Facemasks are required to enter the brewery and when not seated.