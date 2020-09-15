CORONAVIRUS: Washtenaw County Reports First Death Since Aug. 19

The 115th Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19, according to data updated today by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

It's the first death reported by the county since Aug. 19 (although a previous death was added and then removed from the data the next day).

Another resident was hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total to 451.

2,871 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 28 from yesterday's total. None of the new positive tests were from people living in Saline's 48176 zip code, which has had 180 people test positive.

The State of Michigan reported 11 new deaths, with five coming from a review of vital records. There have been 6,612 COVID-19-related deaths in Michigan. The state reported 571 additional people tested positive for the virus.

Hospitalization data has not yet been updated today.

The positive test rate in Washtenaw County crept up from 2.0 to 2.2 percent. In Michigan, the positive test rate fell from 3.1 to 3.0 percent.