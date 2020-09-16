SOCCER: Christian Rossi Scores Twice as Saline Defeats Bedford, 7-0

TEMPERANCE - Sophomore Christian Rossi scored two goals for the second time of this young season as Saline defeated Bedford, 7-0, at the Bedford soccer field Tuesday as the Hornets opened SEC Red play.

Rossi opened the scoring in the first and second half for the Hornets, who improved to 2-0 overall.

The Hornets tilted the field toward the Kicking Mules' net for most of the game. Rossi opened the scoring by using his head to deflect a great throw-in by Jason Heisler past the goalie 11:20 into the contest.

About 10 minutes later, Anthony Torres scored with a heavy shot from just outside the penalty arc. Just before time expired in the first half, Dominic Rossi made it 3-0 when he booted a rebound past the goalie after a flurry of of opportunities for the Hornets.

Rossi's second goal of the contest came four minutes into the second half. Rossi was sprinting in toward the goal with a Mule on his tail. He slammed on the brakes, creating just enough space for himself to fire an uncontested shot past the goalie.

Rossi looked like he might do the exact same thing four minutes later. Except this time, instead of shooting, he dropped a pass back to Ritom Sen who scored from the top of the penalty arc to make it 5-0.

Jaden Pickett got in on the scoring nine minutes into the half. He got his foot on a high ball sent through the crease and one-touched it past the keeper.

The Hornets concluded the scoring with 3:10 left when Eli Routt headed a pass from Dominic Rossi into the goal for the 7-0 victory.

Christian Rossi has scored four goals in his last two games.

