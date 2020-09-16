UPDATE: Barricaded Gunman Dies of Self-Inflicted Wound, Deputy Who Was Shot Is Released from Hospital

Update:

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office deputy who was shot Thursday afternoon was been released from the hospital and is on his way to recovery, according to a news alert. The man who shot the deputy and then barricaded himself in his Superior Township residence died of a self-inflicted gunshot, according to the WSCO.

Earlier Report

A Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office Deputy is in stable condition after being shot in Superior Township and the shooter is now barricaded in his residence.

Police were dispatched the 8000 block of Lakeview Drive in Superior Township for a neighbor dispute that escalated when one resident shot at another, according to a news alert released by the WSCO. When deputies arrived, a deputy was hit by gunfire. Fellow deputies rushed him to the hospital.

The shooter is barricaded in his residents on Lakeview Drive and residents in the neighborhood are asked to remain in their homes. People will not be able to return to the neighborhood until the ordeal ends.