CORONAVIRUS: No Deaths, No Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

There were no new deaths in COVID-19 data updated Wednesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department. 115 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19.

The health department also reported no new hospitalizations. 451 people have been hospitalized thus far.

There were 11 additional individuals who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,882. None of the people who tested positive were in Saline's 48176 zip code, where 180 people have tested positive so far.

Washtenaw County's positive test rate fell slightly to 2.1 percent.

The State of Michigan reported 11 deaths, bringing the total to 6,623. Michigan also counted 680 additional people with positive tests.

Michigan's positive test rate fell slightly to 3.0 percent.

145 people with COVID-19 or suspected to have COVID-19 were hospitalized in critical care beds, up three from Monday's count. 65 patients were on ventilators, down 17 from Monday. There were four confirmed COVID-19 pediatric patients, up one from Monday. There were six pediatric patients suspected to have COVID-19.