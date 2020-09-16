FOOTBALL: Saline Freshman Win At Bedford
The Saline freshman football team won at Bedford, 28-6.
Saline opened the scoring when Zain Issa forced a fumble. Keegan Ewart recovered the ball and ran 42-yards for a touchdown to open the game.
Saline's second trip to the end zone came in the second quarter when QB Andrew Harding connected with Andrew Black on a fade for a 55-yard touchdown.
Josh Folk rushed for a 33-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Zain Issa caught a bubble screen pass and went 57-yards for a touchdown to seal the game in the fourth quarter.