FOOTBALL: Saline Freshman Win At Bedford

The Saline freshman football team won at Bedford, 28-6.

Saline opened the scoring when Zain Issa forced a fumble. Keegan Ewart recovered the ball and ran 42-yards for a touchdown to open the game.

Saline's second trip to the end zone came in the second quarter when QB Andrew Harding connected with Andrew Black on a fade for a 55-yard touchdown.

Josh Folk rushed for a 33-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

So proud of these young men! With only 7 practices to prepare they executed, dominated and played great team football 🏈 Final @ Bedford: 28-6 #SalineFBTough pic.twitter.com/kwDCoYfksi — Hunter Leslie (@CoachHLeslie) September 16, 2020

Zain Issa caught a bubble screen pass and went 57-yards for a touchdown to seal the game in the fourth quarter.