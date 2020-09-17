Madeline Groshans, Wife and Mother, Worked for the Secretary of the Navy and Secretary of Defense

Madeline M. Groshans, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Beaverton, Oregon. She was born December 20, 1926, in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

The daughter of Anibale and Louise Bravin, she graduated with honors from Altoona Senior High School on June 6th, 1944.

In September 1946, she accepted a Civil Service Appointment as a Secretary in the Office of the Secretary of the Navy in Washington, DC, and later transferred to the Office of the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon.

On April 19, 1952, she married Robert J. Groshans in Washington, DC. She is survived by her children: Jack, Marie, Carol, Glenn, Daniel, Thomas, Donna and Lisa, fourteen grandchildren, one great grandchild, one niece, two nephews and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; two sons, Paul and Mark; her parents and two brothers. Burial has already taken place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Ypsilanti, Michigan, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

A Memorial Gathering for Madeline will be held 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm Friday, September 25, 2020 at Nie Family Funeral Home, 2400 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor, MI 48108. The memorial gathering will be held outside, so please dress accordingly. Also, please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Arbor Hospice in Madeline’s memory.