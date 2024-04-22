BASEBALL: Saline Takes Two Close Games From Pioneer

Saline edged Pioneer twice Monday, 4-3 and 4-2, in SEC Red varsity baseball action at Saline High School Monday.

Saline improved to 7-0 in the SEC Red and 12-1 overall.

Winning pitcher Matt Mareno went five innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on three hits and three walks. He struck out six. Reliever Brandon Wise pitched two innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks. Both Mareno and Wise pitched out of big jams to keep the Hornets in front.

Wise was also 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI. Reed Muir was 1-for-2 with two runs scored. Ian Furlong had an RBI and scored and Noah Reeves doubled and scored.

In the second game, Cole Kreuzer pitched a seven-inning gem. He had a shutout until the top of the seventh. Kreuzer allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while fanning four. The Hornets had eight hits and scored one run in each of the first three innings before scoring another in sixth.

Wise went 2-for-2 with a home run, RBI and run scored. Colton Touso went 2-for-2. Ryder Concannon went tripled and scored. Ian Furlong and Johnny Arvai each singled and scored. Noah Reeves singled and scored.



