What to do in Saline: Steak Fry, Historical Program on the UP, Farmers Market and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this weekend.

7 things to do this weekend: Friday, Apr 26 - Sunday, Apr 28

Steak Fry Friday - Fri Apr 26 5:00 pm

Tri-County Sportsmen's League

5-7pm. Choice of entree: Steak ($25), Salmon ($20), Chicken ($15), cooked on our huge outdoor grill and served with baked beans, green beans, potatoes, mac & cheese, tossed salad, roll, dessert. Children's entree: hotdog or hamburger - $10 for kids 5-12; under 5 free. Open to the public! [more details]

Saline Area Historial Society presents Michigan's Eastern Upper Peninsula - A Travelogue - Sun Apr 28 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a photographic journey through Michigan's Eastern Upper Peninsula with traveler and photographer, Kyle Schippa. This free Saline Area Historical Scoiety event is on Sunday, April 28th from 2-4pm at the Saline District Library Brecon Room. [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Apr 26 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration is required.



[more details]

Tacos El Panda at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Apr 26 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Authentic Mexican Food

Time For Delicious Tacos 🌮

Yumm! [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Apr 27 9:00 am

Liberty School

Say goodbye to winter and the winter market this Saturday! April 27th is our last day inside hosted by the wonderful Saline Community Education. Drop by for plant starts, early produce, and other spring offerings from 9am-1pm.Please note: next week we will return to our outdoor home at 100 S Ann Arbor St, Parking Lot #4, and hours will change to 8AM-NOON!!Our treasure hunt animal this week will be the horse!

All through the bitter cold, we bring the freshest foods available to Saline, plus… [more details]

SASC Bag & Jewelry Sale Fundraiser - Sat Apr 27 9:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Mark your calendar for our next sale! SASC Members can shop early Apr 26, 2-3:30pm.

Purchase a $5 Mini Bag and stuff as much dollar jewelry in as you can.

Lots of neat jewelry to repurpose.

All proceeds benefit SASC Programming.

Do you have new or gently used items to donate? We'd greatly appreciate them!

[more details]

KG's African American Grill at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Sat Apr 27 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Food Truck specializing in the native cuisine of Africa, specifically Senegal. It is our joy to bring the food of our home to yours. [more details]

