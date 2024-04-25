Marvin Fogle: 1944-2024

Marvin R. Fogle Jr., 79, of Edinburg, Texas, died Thursday afternoon, February 1, 2024, at home. He was born on February 13, 1944, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to the late Marvin R. and Helen M. (Bloom) Fogle.

Survivors include his wife Maria Alicia (Gilabert) Fogle of 37 years; former wife Mary Ann (Steyer) Fogle-Alaniz; daughter Jolynn (Roy) Schafer of Saline, MI; brother David (Elizabeth) Fogle of Sidney, Ohio; and five grandchildren.

There will be no services at this time. Burial will take place at a later date.

More News from Saline