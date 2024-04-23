SOFTBALL: Cherry Homers, Triples as Saline Beats Pioneer

Perhaps if it weren't for the mercy rule, Saline's Clara Cherry might have hit for the cycle Monday as the Hornets beat Pioneer, 10-0, in a five-inning game.

Cherry homered, tripled and singled in the victory to open the doubleheader.

Saline won the second game, 13-1, also called after five innings due to the mercy rule.

The Hornets are 6-0 in the SEC Red and 8-0-1 overall.

Cherry went 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Izzy Deveau was also 3-for-3 with two RBI, and a run scored. Sydney Hasingts went 2-for-2 with a homer, double, walk and stolen base. Starting pitcher Karli Dorr also homered. She went 1-for-2 with two RBI.

Dorr walked one and gave up a hit in four innings of shutout pitching. Dorr struck out six batters. Sophomore Harper Grambau pitched one inning of scoreless relief, striking out two, walking none and allowing no hits.

Deveau pitched five innings in the second game, allowing one unearned run on two hits and no walks while fanning six.

Karli Door went 2-for-4 with a couple doubles, two RBI and two runs. Lily Evans went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBI. Mackenzie Shelton went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Ashley Malinczak doubled, scored and drove in two runs. Deveau doubled and drove in two runs. Jessica Phelps singled and drove in two runs.

