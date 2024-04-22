Saline MI
4-22-2024 2:32pm

Saline Sets May 20 for Public Hearing on City Budget

The City of Saline has scheduled the budget public hearing for the council meeting on May 20.

The city is planning for $21.655,331 in spending for the 24-25 budget.

In 23-24, the city budgeted for $18,764,547 in spending - almost $1 million less than the previous year. Instead, the city expects to spend $21,749,496 this year.

