LAX: Nishioka Scores 5 as Saline Bests Dexter
Maddie Nishioka scored five goals to lead Saline to a 9-4 victory over Dexter Monday night at Hornet Stadium.
The Hornets play at 6:45 p.m., Friday, home to Anthony Wayne High School.
