Saline MI
4-23-2024 1:11am

LAX: Nishioka Scores 5 as Saline Bests Dexter

Maddie Nishioka scored five goals to lead Saline to a 9-4 victory over Dexter Monday night at Hornet Stadium.

The Hornets play at 6:45 p.m., Friday, home to Anthony Wayne High School.

