Mary Ploughman Remembered for Unwavering Spirit and Boundless Curiosity

Mary Elizabeth (Leydon) Ploughman, a woman of unwavering spirit and boundless curiosity, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2024 at the age of 92, surrounded by her loving children. Born on August 11, 1931, in Medford, Massachusetts, to John P. Leydon and Rose B. Leydon, Mary's journey was one of adventure, love, and lifelong learning.

Growing up in Somerville, Massachusetts, as the eldest of seven siblings, Mary embraced her role with grace and love. On August 9, 1955, Mary embarked on a beautiful journey with her late husband, Chuck, leaving her home in Boston to start a new chapter in Plymouth, Michigan. Together there they built a life filled with love, laughter, and lasting friendships.

Her adventurous spirit led her to embrace new experiences, including years spent with her family in Germany, where she eagerly immersed herself in the language and culture.

Mary was a lifelong learner with a passion for reading who stayed engaged with politics, literature, and society her entire life. In all the parishes she belonged to she was an active volunteer and teacher. Her Roman Catholic faith gave her strength throughout her life. She was a brilliant storyteller, with a gift for accents and a wry sense of humor. She left a lasting impression on those she met.

Mary leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and kindness that will continue to inspire all who knew her.

Mary is survived by her three children, Mary A (Peter) Bowe, Jane E Ploughman (John Vincent), and Charles D Ploughman and her granddaughters Alice Bowe (Kaitlyn Johnson) and Grace Bowe. She is also survived by siblings John Leydon, Robert (Carol) Leydon, Therese Campbell, Francis Leydon, William (Maureen) Leydon and loving nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Charles Anthony Ploughman and brother Edward Leydon.

May she rest in eternal peace, surrounded by the love of those who went before her, and may her memory be a blessing to us all.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, April 25, from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Deacon Doug Cummings will officiate the service. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Plymouth, MI on Friday, April 26, at 1:00 P.M. Memorial contributions in Mary’s name may be made to Food Gatherers or to Doctors Without Borders. To leave a memory you have of Mary, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

