SOFTBALL: Dorr Helps Saline Ace Pickney

Saline senior Karli Dorr crunched four hits, drove in four runs and earned the victory with a complete game against Pinckney on Wednesday.

Dorr's big game came in the 10-2 victory in the opening game of the doubleheader. Saline won the second game 9-1. Saline improved to 10-0-1.

In the opener, Dorr went 4-for-5 with four hits, including a double, and four RBI. She scattered eight hits and walked two, giving up two runs. 16 of the 21 outs came by Dorr's strikeouts. Saline scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back.

Clara Cherry went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Lily Evens was 1-for-3 with an RBI, walk and two runs scored. Delaney Lee was 2-for-3 with an RBI, walk and two runs.

Izzy Deveau was the winner in the second game, allowing one run on two hits and a walk, while striking out three batters in five innings. Harper Grambau pitched two scoreless and hitless innings of relief, striking out four batters.

Sydney Hasingtson went 2-for-3 with a home run, walk, three RBI and run scored. Fellow junior Ava Stripp went 1-for-3 with a home run, walk, two RBi and two runs. Ashley Malinczak was 2-for-2 with a walk, double, RBI and three runs scored. Reese Rupert went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Evans went 1-for-3 with a run scored. Cherry was 1-for-3 with a double and run scored.

Saline visits Walled Lake Northern on Saturday. The Hornets are home next on May 1 to Jackson.

More News from Saline