CORONAVIRUS: No Deaths In Washtenaw County

There were no new deaths in Washtenaw County according to data updated by the State of Michigan today.

115 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19.

Data on the Washtenaw County Health Department website had not been updated as of 5:30 p.m., so local hospitalization and local zip code data was not available.

The state reported the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 rose by 34 to 2916.

Michigan reported nine new deaths, including five identified during a review of vital records. 6,632 people have died of COVID-19 this far. Michigan also reported 829 people testing positive for COVID-19.

The state saw three few patients in critical care with COVID-19 or with suspected cases of COVID-19, as the number fell to 142. There were 67 patients on ventilators. The number of confirmed pediatric patients increased from four to nine. There are four pediatric patients who doctors believe may have COVID-19.

The positive test rate in Washtenaw County has fallen from 2.1 percent to 1.9 percent. In Michigan, the number fell from 2.9 percent to 2.7 percent.