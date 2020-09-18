Saline Football Returns Tonight - But You'll Probably Have to Watch from Home

The Saline varsity football team opens the 2020 football season Friday with a contest at home against Ypsilanti.

Time: 7 p.m., Friday

Location: Hornet Stadium

Tickets: Each athlete can bring two spectators to the game. Otherwise, the game is not open to the public due to social distancing and COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Watch Online: Sign up to watch here for $10.99 a month. You'll also have access to other Saline sports.

Updates & Highlights: @TheSalinePost on Twitter

Last Meeting: Saline defeated Ypsilanti 24-13 on Oct. 13, 2017.Overall Record: Saline is 7-0 against the Ypsilanti Grizzlies (and their predecessors, the Phoenix).

Last Year: Saline went 8-2 and won the SEC with a 5-0 Record. Ypsilanti went 3-6.

Previous weeks: This was supposed to be week 4 for the Hornets. The previous games against Hudsonville, Chelsea and Pioneer will not be made up. All teams will make the playoffs.

New Arrival: With Jackson and Pinckney joining the SEC White, Ypsilanti has jumped from the White to the Red. So this game counts as Saline looks to win its seventh straight SEC Red title.

No Band: Sadly, due to concerns about social distancing, the Saline Marching Band will not perform.

Get your Saline Roster HERE.