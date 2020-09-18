Frost Advisory Issued from Midnight to 9 a.m. Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for southeast Michigan from midnight to 9 a.m., Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to fall to as low as 34 overnight. The frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation, according to the advisory.

The forecast for the weekend includes mostly sunny skies and a high of 61 Friday, and then sunny skies and a high of 61 Saturday.

Sunny skies and cool weather are in the forecast Sunday through Tuesday.