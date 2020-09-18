CORONAVIRUS: One Death, Three Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County This Week

There were no new deaths in COVID-19 data updated Friday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

115 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19.

Yesterday's county webpage was updated after The Saline Post published its daily article. Over the last two days, one Washtenaw County resident has been hospitalized, bringing the total to 452. Over that time, two residents in Saline's 48176 zip code have tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department has reported 25 new positive tests since Thursday.

Here's our weekly review of Friday-to-Friday COVID-19 data.

There was one new death, compared to zero last week. The death was the first recorded since data was updated Aug. 19.

Three people were hospitalized, down from four last week.

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 was 150, up 13 from last week.

The number of people in Saline's 48176 zip code was two, the same as last week.

Michigan reported six new deaths, bringing the state total to 6,638. The state reported 695 new people tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test rate in Michigan held steady at 2.7 percent. In Washtenaw County it fell by .1 to 1.8 percent.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital critical care units fell to 133 (including confirmed and suspected patients). That's the lowest it's been since the peak in April. The number of patients on ventilators fell by three to 64, also the lowest number on record since the peak.

The number of pediatric patients declined by one to eight. There are six pediatric patients suspected of having COVID-19.