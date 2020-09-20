Saline Area Social Service Shopping List for This Week

Saline Area Social Service has posted it's "shopping list" for the week. If you're out shopping and have extra funds and want to help the agency help Saline residents in financial distress, keep this list handy and purchase extra items to donate:

Priorities at Saline Area Social Service for the week of Sept 21st are:

Creamy soups

Diced and stewed tomatoes

Pasta Sauce

Canned pineapple

Large containers of shelf-stable juice

Hours for donation are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

People needing to use the food pantry can also visit during those hours.

For more information visit salinesocialservice.com.

To donate, click here.

Saline Area Social Service is located at 224 W. Michigan Ave. Call 429-4570 for more information.