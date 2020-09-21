CORONAVIRUS: No New Deaths or Hospitalizations Over the Weekend in Washtenaw County

There were no new deaths or hospitalizations in COVID-19 data updated on Washtenaw County website Monday.

115 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19. 452 residents have been hospitalized.

Since Friday, the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 increased by 62 to 3,007. 35 of those came in the last 24 hours (between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday). None of the people testing positive since Friday morning were from Saline's 48176 zip code, where the count remains 182.

The positive test rate in Washtenaw County remained at 1.8 percent.

The State of Michigan reported 12 additional deaths, bringing Michigan's total to 6,665. The state reported 1,536 new people testing positive, but noted that number includes Saturday's positive tests, for a two-day average of 768.

Michigan's positive test rate is 2.4 percent, down from 2.7 percent Friday.

The state's hospitalization data had not been updated as of 4:30 p.m.