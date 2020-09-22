CORONAVIRUS: No New Deaths in Washtenaw County, Positive Test Rate Falls to 1.6 Percent

There were no new deaths in COVID-19 data updated Tuesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department. 115 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, including one since Aug. 19.

The health department data showed one new hospitalization, bringing the total to 453 since the start of the pandemic. Data on COVIDactnow.org estimates show the positive test rate has fallen from 1.8 to 1.6 percent.

There were 21 new people testing positive for COVID-19, according to the county, bringing the total to 3,028. None of the people who tested positive were from Saline's 48176 zip code, where 182 people have tested positive.

COVIDact.now estimates there are three COVID-19 patients in critical care units in Washtenaw County hospitals.

The State of Michigan reported 15 new deaths, including three from a search of vital records. 6,680 Michigan residents have died with COVID-19. The state reported 504 new people testing positive for COVID-19.

Hospitalization data shows the number of patients, with COVID-19 and suspected of having COVID-19, increasing from 133 to 135 since Friday. The number of patients on ventilators is down by eight to 56 - the lowest number since the peak in April. There are seven pediatric patients who've tested positive for COVID-19 in Michigan's hospitals, down by one since Friday. There are also three pediatric patients in which COVID-19 is suspected.