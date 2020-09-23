GOLF: Saline Picks Up 3 Wins at Tecumseh Golf Club

The Saline varsity girls golf team earned three victories at Tecumseh Golf Club Monday.

Saline shot 214 and bested Chelsea, 218, Huron, 240, and Tecumseh, 215.

Leading the way for the Hornets were Ava Hoffman (52) and Mia Severance (52) who tied for first place in two of those matches. Freshmen Jordan Wickham also had a career low 53 to finish 3rd in all 3 matches.

"The team is starting to play well," coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said, noting the team finished third in the nine-team field at the Rustic Glen Invitational Friday. Brittany Roberts and Mia Severance shot season-lows of 97 to help the Hornets to their best finish of the year.

"The girls have been working hard all season and it is so gratifying to see them improving as we get closer to the conference championship and Regionals," Williams-Hoak said.