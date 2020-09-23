Saline Grad Kaitlyn Higgins Wins FFA Award for Outstanding Involvement in Agriculture

Kaitlyn Higgins, a 2020 graduate of Saline High School, was the recipient of the FFA Oustanding Involvement in Agriculture Award when the Washtenaw County Farm Bureau Awards were held Sept. 21 at the Washtenaw County Farm Council Grounds.

Gary Luckhardt, Vice President of the Washtenaw County Farm Bureau Board, presented the award.

Higgins was President of the Saline FFA Chapter and served as the Michigan FFA Region 2 Vice President.

Higgins loves to talk about the importance of agriculture, no matter the audience, according to the Washtenaw County Farm Bureau.

This year she participated in a prepared speaking contest, discussing her research on the declining honeybee population.

At the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, she was interviewed by Farmers of Tomorrow.

She was the Saline Fair Ambassador last year.

She plans to study environmental economics at the Michigan State University College of Agricultural and Natural Resources.