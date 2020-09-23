Saline Mayoral Forum Wednesday Night. Here's How to Watch or Participate

Saline's mayoral candidates will participate in an online forum at 7 p.m., Wednesday night. Incumbent Brian Marl, in his eighth year as Mayor of the City of Saline, is challenged by Christen Mitchell, in her fourth year on Saline City Council.

The forum can be viewed on The Saline Post's Facebook Page.

People who wish to participate are asked to join the Zoom call (details below). After brief introductory remarks from the candidates, The Saline Post will pose questions to the candidates for about 45 minutes.

From there, citizens are invited to ask questions on the Zoom call. Panelists must use their real name. Residents are invited to email questions ahead of time to tran@thesalinepost.com.

