CORONAVIRUS: Zero Deaths, 2 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

There were no new deaths in COVID-19 data updated Wednesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department. 115 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19 thus far, including one since Aug. 19.

The county reported two more hospitalizations, bringing the number to 455 since the start of the pandemic. The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 increased by 17 to 3,045. None of those new cases were in Saline's 48176 zip code.

According to COVIDactnow.org, the positivity rate held steady at 1.6 percent. COVID-19 patients are taking up about six percent of the beds not being by non-COVID-19 patients.

According to the state, there were 12 new COVID-19 deaths in Michigan reported today, bringing the total to 6,692. There were 702 people with new positive tests for COVID-19.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of COVID-19 patients (or patients believed to have it) in critical care units fell by two to 133. The number of patients on ventilators increased by two to 58. There are five pediatric patients confirmed with COVID-19 in Michigan's hospitals. There are for more pediatric patients suspected of having COVID-19.