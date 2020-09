Salt Springs Brewery Announces Oktoberfest Specials for Saturday

Salt Springs Brewery has been touched by the spirit of Oktoberfest.

The downtown restaurant and microbrewery, known for its locally-sourced menu and true-to-style ales, has an Oktoberfest-themed menu Saturday

Here's what's on tap.Oktoberfest beer.

Starter: Chicken & Apple Sausage $9 - smoked chicken & apple sausage, sweet & sour red cabbage and hunter sauce.

Sandwich: Schnitzel Sandwich $12 - Pan fried pork cutlet, butterkäse cheese, sauerkraut, dill sour cream and German potato salad

Entrées: Sauerbraten $20 - Braised beef round, creamy pan gravy, buttered spatzel and sweet & sour red cabbage.

Pork Schnitzel - From Salt's regular menu

Dessert: Black Forest Cake $7 - Devil's food cake, kirsch whipped cream, sour cherries and chocolate shavings.