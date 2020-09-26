FOOTBALL: Robinson Runs for 3 TDS, Throws for Another as Saline Defeats Huron

ANN ARBOR - Larry Robinson ran for three touchdowns and threw for another during as Saline defeated Huron 43-19 to improve to 2-0 on the regular season.

The game was tied 0-0 after the first quarter when Robinson took over. Robinson's three rushing TDs and passing TD, to Luke Darmos, all came in the second quarter as Saline put up 30 points.

Robinson, the Saline junior in his second year as starting quarterback, said he and the Hornets were happy to add another early win to their totals.

"It means a lot. 2-0, you can't start any better than that. We're getting rolling and we're ready for Monroe," Robinson said.

Saline, Monroe and Bedford are 2-0. Monroe visited Jackson and won 42-14. Bedford beat Ypsilanti (0-2) 33-10. Skyline (1-0) defeated Pioneer (0-1), 23-7. Saline visits Monroe next Friday.

It was the first football game of the year for the Ann Arbor schools and due to Ann Arbor Public Schools policy, no fans were permitted in Huron's bleachers. Perhaps the lack of atmosphere contributed to a slow start for the Hornets. On their first drive of the game, they punted the ball away. Huron's slippery quarterback Anthony Pinnace gave the Hornets trouble on the first drive. But a holding penalty took back a big gain and the Hornet defense regained its footing and forced a Huron punt. Saline's next drive wasn't much better and after Gavin Lytle was stopped on 3rd-and-2, Saline punted.

Saline got the ball back when London Parrish blitzed and knocked the ball from Pinnace's grasp and then recovered the fumble. Saline's offense still hadn't found its rhythm. On 4th-and-14 on the last play of the quarter, Robinson put up a ball for Darmos in the corner of the end zone. Darmos made a great catch but came down out of bounds.

Huron took over to start the second quarter. Saline forced a three-and-out and then, after the punt, took over at their own 37. Robinson kept the drive alive converting a 3rd-and-6 with a 20-yard scramble. A couple rushed by Lytle moved the ball down to the 13. From their, Robinson rushed in, bouncing off a tackler and spinning into the end zone. .

Brandon Ablauf's kick was good and Saline led 7-0.

On Huron's next drive, the Hornet defense blitzed again and forced Pinnace to throw it away. Officials called intentional grounding in the end zone and Saline was awarded the safety. The Hornets led, 9-0.

Saline got the ball back and went right back on the attack with a short field. A couple of rushes by Joshua Rush moved the ball down to the nine. From there, Robinson ran in, swerving through the holes created by his O-Line and shaking a tackler for six.

Saline led 16-0 after Ablauf's kick.

On Huron's next drive, Emmanuel Lupascu dropped the Huron runner for a loss on first down. A few plays later, the River Rats lined up to punt, but the snap was high and the punter escaped to the sideline but was well short of a first down. Saline took over at the Huron 47. Robinson ran for 15 yards on first down. A pass to Darmos gave Saline another first down at the 15. Three plays later, Robinson ran in from eight yards out. This time, he forced his way through two River Rats near the goal line to score.

Saline led 23-0 after Ablauf's kick.

"We need (Robinson) to win with his feet. They adjusted and played man-coverage against us and started to blitz, forcing us to run a little bit against that box. So we got the extra blocker and put the ball in Larry's hands and he really sparked the offense with his feet today," Coach Joe Palka said.

Saline got the ball back on an interception by Augie Hutchinson after the defense had the Huron QB on the run.

Saline picked up a lot of yards on a great pass by Robinson and an even better catch by Caden Winston, setting up a first down at the Huron 10.

A couple plays later, Robinson passed to Darmos, who made the catch and then bulled his way through a player for the TD. Saline led 30-0.

Saline's defense forced a turnover early in the second half. After two big stops by Bret Baldus and Lupascu, a Huron snap went over the QB's head. Saline recovered at the Huron 5.

On 3rd-and-1, Lytle pushed his way past the goal line. The kick was wide and Saline led 36-0.

Huron finally got on the scoreboard in the third quarter. A pass interference call gave Huron the ball at the 10. The defense, mostly reserve players by this point, valiantly fought to keep the River Rats out of the end zone. But Adam Samaha kicked a 17-yard field goal to make it 36-3.

On the ensuing kick-off, Josh Rush did it again, going 99 yards for the touchdown.

"It's amazing," Robinson said, describing Rush's return ability. "Every time it surprises me. He takes it, he breaks loose, and he's gone.

Saline led 43-3 after Ablauf's kick.

Huron added a couple of late touchdowns, one a pass to Pinnace with lots of yards after the catch, and the other a 55-yard pick six by Pinnace.

Palka was really happy with the defensive effort.

"Credit to our defense. They just keep on working hard and (defensive coordinator) Duane Wilson keeps us in a great position. He knows when to blitz and knows how to help his linebackers out," Palka said. "He called some things at the right time and guys responded and made big plays."

Palka said the 30-point second quarter is what Saline's capable of.

"We just have to start faster in the future, especially next week.

Palka said the 2-0 start is something of which the team should be proud.

"It's such a strange year. You see games getting canceled. You see strange things happening score-wise. I think to be 2-0 is a big accomplishment," Palka said. "We're staying healthy, knock on wood. We're getting better. And the way the playoffs are going to shake out, it's really about who can survive and keep getting a little bit better each week."

