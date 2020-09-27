SOCCER: Saline Defeats SEC Red Rival on Pickett's Goal as Time Expired

Saline senior Jaden Pickett scored with 10 seconds remaining on the clock to lift Saline to a 1-0 victory over the Pioneer in SEC Red soccer action at Hornet Stadium Saturday afternoon.

It was a bounce-back game for a Hornet team who played well but suffered a tough loss to Skyline, 1-0, Thursday.

Goalie Ben Sundquist stopped a penalty pick for the second straight game to keep the contest scoreless.

Ben Sundquist's 2nd PK save in as many games preserved the 0-0 score for Saline pic.twitter.com/FFrqBBN5nU — TheSalinePost (@TheSalinePost) September 27, 2020

Later in the game, Sundquist started the play that led to Pickett's game-winner. He kicked the ball 60+ yards just right of the goal. Luke Allen played centered it into the middle. A Pioneer player tried to head it out of harm's way, but the ball went to Dominic Rossi, who calmly played the ball through traffic right to Pickett. Pickett turned and put a low shot past the diving keeper.

And here's the game-winner just before time expires. Dominic Rossi to Jaden Pickett. Saline defeats their SEC Red rival from Pioneer, 1-0.

This smallish socially-distanced crowd brought some noise. pic.twitter.com/3Tii6NkK6B — TheSalinePost (@TheSalinePost) September 27, 2020

Here's a better look without sound.

Ben PK save (2nd game in a row) and then Dominic assist and Jaden goal in the final seconds for a SEC Red Saline win over Pioneer @Saline_M_Soccer @SalineAthletics @TheSalinePost @MISoccerCentral pic.twitter.com/Cm5Jj6q66I — Sean Torres (@seanjtorres) September 26, 2020

Saline improved to 5-1.

