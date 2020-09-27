SOCCER: Saline Defeats SEC Red Rival on Pickett's Goal as Time Expired
Saline senior Jaden Pickett scored with 10 seconds remaining on the clock to lift Saline to a 1-0 victory over the Pioneer in SEC Red soccer action at Hornet Stadium Saturday afternoon.
It was a bounce-back game for a Hornet team who played well but suffered a tough loss to Skyline, 1-0, Thursday.
Goalie Ben Sundquist stopped a penalty pick for the second straight game to keep the contest scoreless.
Later in the game, Sundquist started the play that led to Pickett's game-winner. He kicked the ball 60+ yards just right of the goal. Luke Allen played centered it into the middle. A Pioneer player tried to head it out of harm's way, but the ball went to Dominic Rossi, who calmly played the ball through traffic right to Pickett. Pickett turned and put a low shot past the diving keeper.
Here's a better look without sound.
Saline improved to 5-1.
