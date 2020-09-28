Laura Krzeczkowski Loved Camping and Family Getaways

Laura Marie Krzeczkowski passed away in her home with her loving family by her side on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Our angel, Laura: loving, giving, caring, devoted and courageous. Laura was preceded in death by her brother Frank Krzeczkowski Jr. and is survived by her parents, Frank and Beverly Krzeczkowski, siblings Sarah Patton, Joseph Krzeczkowski, Zachary (Rachael) Krzeczkowski and Julie (David) Blank. Laura is also survived by her nephews, Grant and Conor Patton and her nieces, Lila Patton and Stella Krzeczkowski, along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Laura’s family was the most important part of her life. She brought much joy and happiness to her parents. Laura loved being with her sisters and brothers and being Aunt O’la to her nephews and nieces. She will always be the very special Laura-Pie to her family.

Whether camping, on a family getaway or just hanging out at home, Laura was always happy to be with her family and friends, whom she loved dearly. Our angel, Laura: your radiant smile, love filled heart, guiding spirit, and bravery are an inspiration. Goodbye, for now, our dearest Laura.

Friends are invited to celebrate Laura’s life with her family on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline.

We would ask those that attend to please adhere to the social distancing guidelines and masks will be required.

Visitation will also take place on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline from 10:00 A.M. until the Mass of the Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M.

For all that are able to attend, Laura would like to see everyone wear her favorite color, pink. Following the service, burial will take place in the Macon Township Cemetery and a luncheon will be held at the church. To leave a memory you have of Laura or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.