SALINE SALUTES VIDEO SCHEDULED FOR RELEASE LATER THIS WEEK
September 28, 2020
From: The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce
101 S. Ann Arbor St., STE 301
Saline, Michigan 48176
(734) 429-4494
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
SALINE, MI. – The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is announcing the release of the Saline Salutes 2020 video production, created by Eze Enriquez of SCTN. In this year of the Covid 19 pandemic the Chamber didn’t want to miss the opportunity to recognize the wonderful individuals who help to make the Saline Area, and this world, a better place. The honorees for 2020 are as follows:
Citizen of the Year – Heather Feldkamp
Lifetime Achievement – Linda Edwards-Brown
First Responders – Dustin Brighton, Paul Damon, Dan Olsen, and Gary Polenz
Veteran of the Year – Kathryn Melcher
Youth of the Year – Tess Carichner
The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce would also like to recognize the family and friends of the award recipients, who took care to write meaningful introductions for each of this year’s awardees. A special thank you goes out to Mayor Brian Marl and Pittsfield Township Supervisor Mandy Grewal for their Master of Ceremony skills.
The award ceremony video was made possible by our generous sponsors: CP Federal Credit Union, Akervall Technologies, and MMI Engineered Solutions.
Please check the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce website and Facebook page later this week to view this special presentation.