CORONAVIRUS: Washtenaw County Loses Its 116th Person to COVID-19

Washtenaw County has lost its 116th person to COVID-19. Data updated on the Washtenaw County Health Department website Monday showed the new fatality.

There were no new COVID-19-related hospitalizations recorded over the weekend. The total remains 455.

Since Friday, the county has reported 139 people testing positive for COVID-19, including 41 from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday. 3,271 people in the county have tested positive for COVID-19 thus far. None of 139 people testing positive for COVID-19 since Friday live in Saline's 48176 zip code, where 182 people have tested positive.

According to COVIDActNow, the positivity rate in Washtenaw County has inched up again, from 1.7 percent to 1.9 percent since Friday. The ICU headroom rate is 6 percent, meaning that approximately six percent of the critical care beds in Washtenaw County not being used for people with other ailments are being used for COVID-19 patients. That number is unchanged.

According to the state's coronavirus page, there were eight deaths in Michigan over the last two days, bringing the total to 6,731. The state reported 1,308 cases over those two days.

Michigan hospital data shows a rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care. The number increased from 132 to 145 since Friday. The number of patients on ventilators is unchanged, at 51. There are two pediatric patients who've tested positive for COVID-19, a number that's not changed since Friday. Six other pediatric patients are believed to have COVID-19.