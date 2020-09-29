Saline Board of Education Candidates Forum Tuesday Night

Six of the seven candidates for the Saline Board of Education election are expected to attend Tuesday's candidate forum, held virtually and broadcast on Facebook, at 7 p.m.

Candidates Paul Hynek, incumbent, and Aramide Boatswain, are running for the single six-year seat. Candidates Tim Austin and Heidi Pfannes, incumbents, and Jenni Miller, Brad Gerbe and Tom Frederick, are running for the two four-year seats. Pfannes, President of the Saline Board of Education, is traveling and cannot attend.

The forum will be broadcast on The Saline Post's Facebook Page. Due to the number of candidates participating, public participation will be somewhat limited. The public round of questioning is expected to begin around 8 p.m.

To ask questions, participants must take part in the Zoom call (log-in details below).

All questions should be directed at all the candidates. Questions can be sent in advance to tran@thesalinepost.com, although preference will be given to those positing questions on the Zoom call.

