Flu Shots Friday at the Saline Area Senior Center

News Release from the Washtenaw County Health Department

Washtenaw County Health Department (WCHD) is offering flu vaccine at no cost during multiple upcoming events. Community partners are also offering vaccines for specific groups. The Health Department has created a list of vaccination opportunities and is working with community partners to provide accessible flu vaccination.

Everyone 6 months and older needs a flu vaccine, especially this year. Widespread flu vaccination will reduce the spread of flu during the COVID pandemic and prevent serious illness as much as possible. It can also reduce the chances of people becoming infected with both flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

“We don’t know how severe the flu season will be this year,” says Juan Luiz Marquez, MD, MPH, medical director at WCHD. “But we know COVID-19 will still be circulating. It is especially important for everyone eligible to get their flu vaccine this year. Good vaccine coverage and continued use of handwashing, face coverings, and social distance are our best strategies for reducing the impact of flu locally.”

Initial Health Department Flu Vaccine Events

Sat, Oct 3 from 1:30 to 4:30 pm at the St. Francis of Assisi (2250 E. Stadium Blvd in Ann Arbor) in partnership with Mexiquenses. For everyone 6 months old and older. This event will do drive-thru vaccinations. A Spanish interpreter will be available.

Mon, Oct 5 from 9 am to 3 pm at the WCHD Parking Lot (555 Towner Street in Ypsilanti). For everyone 6 months old and older. This event will do drive-thru vaccinations.

Thurs, Oct 8 from 1 to 5 pm at Emanuel United Church of Christ (324 W. Main Street in Manchester). For everyone 6 months old and older. This event will do drive-thru vaccinations.

Sat, Oct 10 from 10 am to 2 pm at the N. Huron Parking Lot (29 N. Huron Street in Ypsilanti) in partnership with Corner Health Center. For everyone 6 months old and older. This event will do drive-thru vaccinations.­­­

See the complete list of upcoming flu vaccine events at washtenaw.org/flushots. More dates will be added as they are confirmed. A printable list of upcoming community flu vaccination opportunities and an English/Spanish flyer for the Oct 3 event are attached.

Register for the October Health Department events using http://bit.ly/WCHDfluvaxOct. When arriving for vaccinations, bring identification. If you have insurance, please bring your insurance card. We will bill insurance where possible. Vaccinations will be provided for no out-of-pocket cost, even for people who do not have insurance. We will also check for VFC (Vaccines for Children) eligibility. All vaccine is quadrivalent and protects against four strains of flu. Injectable shots and nasal mist are expected to be available.

Flu vaccine will not be available at WCHD by appointment this year unless an individual is also scheduling an appointment for other vaccinations.

Initial Community Partner Flu Vaccine Events

Fri, Oct 2 from 9 am to 12 pm at the Saline Area Senior Center (7190 N. Maple Road in Saline). Walk-up. For people 9 years and older who are insured. Provided by Michigan Medicine Visiting Nurses.

Sat, Oct 3 from 3 to 4:30 pm at Christ the King Catholic Church (400 Ave Maria Drive in Ann Arbor). Walk-up. For people 9 years and older who are insured. Provided by Michigan Medicine Visiting Nurses.

Sun, Oct 4 from 8 am to 1 pm at Christ the King Catholic Church (400 Ave Maria Drive in Ann Arbor). Walk-up. For people 9 years and older who are insured. Provided by Michigan Medicine Visiting Nurses.

Why Get Vaccinated?

Vaccination can protect against severe cases of illness, hospitalization, and death due to flu, as well as reduce the spread of illness. Getting vaccinated also protects the people around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness, like babies and young children, older people, and people with certain chronic health conditions. Good handwashing, covering your cough, and staying away from others when sick also prevents the spread of flu and other contagious diseases.

In addition to vaccination, it is important to stay home if you are sick, cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze or cough, wash your hands often using soap and warm water, and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.

See washtenaw.org/flu for ongoing information and surveillance on this year’s flu season.

Where Else to Get Vaccinated

Flu vaccine is widely available at area medical offices, pharmacies, and community events. Most people with insurance can get flu shots at their doctors’ offices or pharmacies for free. See vaccinefinder.org for local options and call before visiting.

About FluFlu is a contagious illness that can be spread person to person through droplets when an infected person sneezes, coughs or talks. Symptoms of the flu include coughing, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, sore throat, headache, fatigue, fever, and/or chills. The flu can affect anyone, but older adults, children and individuals with chronic health conditions are at greater risk for severe complications from flu.

For handwashing flyers, signage, and mirror clings, contact us or download free, printable materials.

Washtenaw County Health DepartmentThe Washtenaw County Health Department promotes health and works to prevent disease and injury in our community. Our mission is to assure, in partnership with the community, the conditions necessary for people to live healthy lives through prevention and protection programs.

The Washtenaw County Health Department has achieved national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board. Visit us at washtenaw.org/health or call 734-544-6700.