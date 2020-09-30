CORONAVIRUS: No New Deaths, One Hospitalization in Washtenaw County

There were no new deaths in COVID-19 data updated on the Washtenaw County Health Department's website Wednesday. 116 Washtenaw County residents have died thus far.

County data showed another person hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total to 457. The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 increased by 40 to 3,382. That increase was down from 71 yesterday. None of the 40 new positive tests came from people in Saline's 48176 zip code, where 182 people have tested positive. Saline's number hasn't changed since Sept. 17.

According to COVIDActnow.org, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County increased by .1 percent to 2.1 percent. Michigan's positive test rate also increased by .1 percent to 2.8 percent. The same website estimates 6 percent of vacant ICU beds are being used for COVID-19 patients in Washtenaw County. That number is 10 percent for the state. Both numbers are unchanged since yesterday.

Michigan reported 11 new deaths, bringing the total to 6,762. Another 1,054 Michigan residents tested positive for COVID-19.

In Michigan's critical care units, the number of patients believed to have COVID-19 increased by 17 to 152. The number of patients on ventilators fell by 1 to 69. There is one pediatric patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, down from three yesterday. Two more pediatric patients are believed to have COVID-19.