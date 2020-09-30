Saline High School Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Saline High School student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent by Saline High School Principal David Raft to parents Wednesday.

The letter told parents the Washtenaw County Health Department is investigating to determine who may be a "close contact" with the student who tested positive. A "close contact" is someone who was within six feet of the individual for at least 15 minutes.

People deemed to be close contacts will be contacted directly by the health department and receive instructions, which may include quarantining, contacting a physician and helping the health department with contact tracing.

According to Raft's letter, district nurse Karan Hervey said there were no "close contacts" in the school setting.

Raft said further information can not be shared about the person due to privacy guidelines. Parents with concerns were asked to contact school administrators or Karan Hervey.

Parents should continue to monitor their students each day for symptoms of COVID-19 which could include fever, loss of taste or smell, headache, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, body aches and/or nausea. If your child develops COVID-19 symptoms, please contact your child’s healthcare provider as soon as possible. Please contact the school if your child tests positive for COVID-19.