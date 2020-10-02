Service for Daniel Shaw, Journalist and Teacher, Friday, Oct. 2

Daniel (Dan) Eldon Shaw died unexpectedly on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 68 years of age.

Having recently retired from his second career of teaching journalism, Dan never retired from his commitment to living each day to the fullest. Dan was deeply committed to his wife and family, including three children and eight grandchildren. After family came traveling, playing basketball and helping his former students, all of which he carried on faithfully until his untimely passing.

Dan was born in La Grande, Oregon in 1952 to Eldon and Joan Shaw. He graduated from Junction City High School in Junction City, Oregon, in 1970. Dan excelled as a student and as a three-sport high school athlete. He obtained a Bachelor’s from Oregon State University and a Master of Science in Journalism from the Medill School of Journalism, Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois, before embarking on a successful and fulfilling career in the newspaper industry, including roles as a reporter, editor, publisher, editorial consultant and executive.

Dan’s career took him to seven newspapers and two large media companies. Dan was committed to journalistic integrity and helping people in the communities he lived and worked in. He worked locally for the Monroe Evening News through 2008 and finished his career at Monroe Community College from 2008 to 2019 doing what he did best – teaching journalism, inspiring people to make a difference in the world, and telling good stories.

Dan is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Kathy Shaw; daughter, Angela Shaw Mitzel; son-in-law, Kevin Mitzel; son, Jason Shaw; daughter-in-law, Sachi Otawa Shaw; son, Joshua Shaw; daughter-in-law, Nell Shaw; eight grandchildren: Zack Mitzel, Connor Mitzel, Kaylee Mitzel, Amelia Shaw, Stella Shaw, George Shaw, Anne Shaw, Helen Shaw; sister, Mary Maas; brother-law, Bill Maas; brother, Jim Shaw; brother, Ted Shaw; and many nieces and nephews.

Dan leaves behind hundreds of colleagues and students over the years who have admired his work ethic, values, and integrity.

Friends and members of the community are invited to join the Shaw family on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon for a gathering of friends to remember Dan. Join us at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home at 301 East Michigan Ave. in Saline, Michigan. His surviving family will return him to the earth in a green burial later that day. Dan was passionate about traveling, living life and telling stories; he was passionate about good journalism and enabling students. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dan’s memory to The Foundation at Monroe Community College memo line: Journalism Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

